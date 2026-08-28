Chicago-area softball coach wanted on child sex abuse charges

The Brief An arrest warrant has been issued for 54-year-old Eduardo "Eddie" Acosta-Gonzalez of Hoffman Estates on two felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges. Vernon Hills police said Acosta-Gonzalez had inappropriate sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl while serving as her softball hitting coach. Police have been unable to find Acosta-Gonzalez and believe he may have left Illinois.



An arrest warrant has been issued for a Hoffman Estates man accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl while serving as her softball hitting coach.

Local softball coach wanted by police

Eduardo "Eddie" Acosta-Gonzalez, 54, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Vernon Hills police.

Eduardo "Eddie" Acosta-Gonzalez | VHPD

Police said they began investigating Acosta-Gonzalez after receiving a referral from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

The investigation focused on Acosta-Gonzalez's conduct with a 12-year-old girl who trained at a Vernon Hills sports performance center where he rented space. He was the girl's softball hitting coach, police said.

Acosta-Gonzalez allegedly improperly massaged the girl on two occasions during the spring and summer of 2026, making inappropriate physical contact with her breast and groin.

An arrest warrant was filed Aug. 21, but police said efforts to find and arrest Acosta-Gonzalez have been unsuccessful. Investigators believe he may have left Illinois.

Dig deeper:

Police said witness statements obtained during the investigation suggest Acosta-Gonzalez may have acted inappropriately toward other underage athletes.

Investigators believe Acosta-Gonzalez offered private coaching throughout the Chicago area and most recently trained and coached athletes in Vernon Hills and Wauconda.

Police said youth programs known to be affiliated with Acosta-Gonzalez have been notified of the investigation. It is not known whether he continues to have access to juvenile athletes.

Parents whose children trained with Acosta-Gonzalez are encouraged to speak with them and report any suspicious conduct to police.

What's next:

Authorities continue to search for Acosta-Gonzalez.

Police said the two aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges are Class 1 felonies because Acosta-Gonzalez held a position of trust, authority or supervision over the girl. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison on each count.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vernon Hills Police Investigations Division at 847-918-5605 or email pdtips@vhills.org.