49 of 56 bodies found at Chicago funeral home identified as families seek FBI investigation

The Brief Families and activists plan to gather outside the FBI’s Chicago field office Friday to demand a federal investigation. A licensing investigation on Aug. 7 uncovered 56 bodies allegedly improperly stored at South Chicago Chapel Funeral Home. As of the latest reporting, 49 of the 56 bodies had been identified.



Families whose loved ones were among dozens of bodies discovered at a Chicago funeral home are demanding answers and a federal investigation.

What we know:

Family members and activists plan to gather outside the FBI’s Chicago field office Friday to call for an investigation into the owners of South Chicago Chapel, Clark and Johanna Morgan.

A licensing investigation on Aug. 7 uncovered 56 bodies allegedly improperly stored in various states of decomposition at the funeral home.

The group also wants investigators to examine whether communication or enforcement failures involving several government agencies — including the Chicago Police Department, the Illinois Comptroller's Office, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation — allowed the Morgans to allegedly mishandle multiple funeral and crematory businesses.

Identified remains

What they're saying:

Some families were notified after the discovery that their loved ones were among the bodies, even though they believed their relatives had already been laid to rest.

"You go through a grieving process all over again," said Clark Jones, whose niece's remains were identified among the bodies.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said 49 of the 56 remains have been positively identified, and the families of 48 of those people have been notified.

Those identified are:

Ernestine Moore, 61, Chicago

Toni Meekey-Stith, 66

Yong Cha Audette, 78, Orland Park

Tommie Lee Carter, 47, Gary, Indiana

Raymond Delgado, 51, Chicago

Halyna Hural, 60

Daniel Thompson, 69, Chicago

Guadalupe Casas, 65

Henry Thomas, 82, Chicago

Porosilo Janusz, 78

Currie Grandberry, 78

Wesley Thompson Jr., 86

Barbara Jean Edmonson, 80, Chicago

Alicia T. Kelly, 71, Palatine

Eric T. West, 58, Rockford

Audrey Reed, 71, Chicago

Martin Peter Keating, 67, Plainfield

Arthur Henderson, 74

Brent Barber, 63

Virginia Duncan, 68

Willie Smith, 65

Eddie Lee Griffin Jr., 75, Chicago

Louis Bland, 91

Lidell Marshall, 58, Matteson

Kimisean Wright, 42, Chicago

Mary Barron, 78, Chicago

Shauniel J. Nelson, 47, Riverdale

Morris Barnes Jr., 81, Chicago

Doris Rhodes, 99

Archie N. Anderson, 64

Gloria Barnett Williams, 69

Elizabeth Perry, 60, Chicago

Vincent Ernest Reyes, 74, Chicago

Sheila Denise Gaines, 68, Chicago

Janusz Morowski, 74, Chicago

Laura Elena Espinosa De Carrera, 73

Bruce T. Hoskin, 64, Chicago

Darin Smart, 60, Chicago

Barry Chubick, 79

Timothy Murphy, 61, Dolton

Dorothy Jean Collier, 84, Chicago

Derrick D. Willis, 62, Chicago

James Ronald Van Meter, 67, Decatur

Terrance D. Finnie, 52

James Lutha Wallace Sr., 84, Chicago

Gloria Ann Anderson, 75, Chicago

Keith A. Young, 48, Chicago

Toriano Broussard, 30, Riverdale

The medical examiner's office withheld the identity of one person because their family had not yet been notified.

What's next:

The FBI previously said it could neither confirm nor deny whether an investigation was underway, but said it was communicating with law enforcement, the medical examiner’s office and prosecutors.

A class-action lawsuit has also been filed against the funeral home and its owners.