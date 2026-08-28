Man killed in Dan Ryan hit-and-run crash

The Brief A man was struck and killed after getting out of his vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday. Illinois State Police said the man's vehicle was stopped on the left shoulder when another vehicle hit him and drove off. The northbound local lanes were closed for nearly three hours before reopening.



A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash after getting out of his vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday morning.

Fatal I-94 hit-and-run

What we know:

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 2:39 a.m. on northbound Interstate 94 in the local lanes near 47th Street.

A preliminary investigation found a vehicle was stopped on the left shoulder and its driver was outside when he was struck by another vehicle, according to ISP.

The vehicle that struck the man drove off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. His identity has not yet been released.

A red Jeep at the scene belonged to the victim, ISP said.

All northbound local lanes were closed during the investigation, with traffic diverted off the expressway at 55th Street.

All lanes reopened around 5:34 a.m.

What we don't know:

ISP has not said why the victim's vehicle was stopped on the shoulder or why he was outside it.

No information has been released about the vehicle that fled the scene or its driver.

What's next:

ISP said the fatal hit-and-run remains under investigation.