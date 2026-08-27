Palatine men charged after loaded guns, including one stolen, found during traffic stop

The Brief Two Palatine men face felony gun charges after police said officers found two loaded firearms during a traffic stop Monday night. Police said one of the guns had been reported stolen. Both men were released with conditions following a detention hearing Tuesday.



A pair of northwest suburban men face felony charges after police said officers recovered two loaded guns, including one that had been reported stolen, during a traffic stop this week.

Palatine men charged after loaded guns recovered

What we know:

Palatine police said an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Palatine Road.

During the traffic stop, officers conducted a search of the vehicle with consent and recovered two loaded firearms, police said. One of the guns was determined to have been reported stolen.

Two Palatine men were charged with Class 4 felonies.

Johan Useche-Acevedo and Juan Munevar-Ramirez | PPD

Johan Useche-Acevedo, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Juan Munevar-Ramirez, 20, was charged with two counts of the same offense.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide details about the stolen gun or say when or where it was reported stolen.

What's next:

Useche-Acevedo and Munevar-Ramirez appeared for a detention hearing Tuesday and were released with conditions of pretrial release.

Both are scheduled to return to court at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in Rolling Meadows.