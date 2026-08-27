Oak Lawn man charged months after fatally stabbing acquaintance in Chicago, police say

The Brief An Oak Lawn man has been charged with first-degree murder in the April stabbing death of 30-year-old Andrell Brown. Chicago police said Brown was stabbed during a fight inside a home in Brainerd. Mashaun Burton, 29, was arrested this week in Oak Lawn, months after the killing.



An Oak Lawn man has been charged with murder more than four months after police said he fatally stabbed a man he knew during a fight inside a South Side home.

Deadly Chicago stabbing

What we know:

Mashaun Burton, 29, was arrested Monday in the 4000 block of South 91st Place in Oak Lawn, according to Chicago police.

Mashaun Burton | CPD

Police said Burton was identified as the man who fatally stabbed 30-year-old Andrell Brown on April 5.

Officers were called around 12:50 a.m. to a home in the 9200 block of South Green Street in the Brainerd neighborhood for a report of a person stabbed.

Police said Burton and Brown were involved in a fight when Burton pulled out a knife and attacked him.

Brown was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died about 25 minutes later.

Police recovered a knife at the scene. After the attack, Burton fled in a white sedan, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led to the fight that ended in the stabbing.

What's next:

Burton is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He is due in court Thursday for a detention hearing.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Burton was previously arrested in May 2019, when he was 22, on an allegation of criminal damage to property valued at less than $500.