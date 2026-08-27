Chicago couple sues Taylor Farms over alleged cyclospora illness after Taco Bell meal

The Brief A Chicago couple is suing two Taylor Farms-related companies, alleging contaminated lettuce from a Taco Bell meal caused the husband to become seriously ill. Alonso Zaragoza tested positive for Cyclospora after developing gastrointestinal symptoms, fever, dehydration and severe exhaustion. The lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 in damages, including alleged lost income and damages claimed by Zaragoza’s wife for caring for him.



A Chicago couple is suing two Taylor Farms-related companies, alleging contaminated lettuce caused the husband to become seriously ill after the couple ate at a Taco Bell on West Belmont Avenue in July.

Chicago couple sues Taylor Farms-related companies

The backstory:

According to the lawsuit, Alonso Zaragoza and his wife, Jadhira Sanchez, ordered meals from the restaurant on July 11. Zaragoza ordered a chalupa supreme box meal that included shredded iceberg lettuce, while Sanchez ordered a separate box meal.

The complaint says Zaragoza became ill the following night, spending much of the night in the bathroom before developing a fever, dehydration and severe exhaustion. He later went to the emergency department at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he ultimately tested positive for Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause serious gastrointestinal illness.

The couple's attorney alleges lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms was linked to Zaragoza's illness and a multistate outbreak.

"The lettuce that goes to grocery stores, the lettuce that has gone to hospitals and pharmacies across the country you know they purchase product from Taylor Farms with the assurance that it was safe and it wasn’t. And this isn’t the first time that Taylor Farms has had problems with cyclospora from this plant," said attorney William Marler.

What's next:

The lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 in damages. Zaragoza, a Chicago Public Library librarian and restaurant-review content creator, alleges he lost work and income because of his illness.

Sanchez is also seeking damages, alleging she had to care for her husband while he was sick.