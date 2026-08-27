Top performers from the Chicago Bears joint practice with the Titans

The Brief The Chicago Bears held their second joint practice of the preseason on Thursday. This time, they took on the Tennessee Titans. The Bears have some budding playmakers of their own. They shined in Tennessee. Here are the top performing players from the Bears' joint practice with the Titans on Thursday.



The Chicago Bears held their second joint practice of the preseason on Thursday. This time, they took on the Tennessee Titans.

In Nashville, the Bears got a chance to see another standout defensive tackle in Jefferey Simmons and a young offense that includes budding playmakers.

The Bears have some budding playmakers of their own. They shined in Tennessee.

Here are the top performing players from the Bears' joint practice with the Titans on Thursday.

Jahdae Walker

Working with the second-team offense, Walker scored on a toss from Tyson Bagent.

Bagent put a ball in the back corner of the end zone, and Walker made a toe tap catch to haul in the score. This goes on top of what Walker did last week in preseason Game 2 against the Bengals. Walker went up to snag a 36-yard reception. He’s emerging more as a playmaker to go along with being an outside receiver opposite Rome Odunze.

The Bears are a year removed from Walker being a preseason star and earning one of the final spots on the Bears’ 53-man roster. If he continues his growth as a player the staff feels comfortable with on the outside and as an integral part of their offense, the Bears found a true diamond in the rough as an undrafted free agent.

Sam Roush

The Bears’ offense was having fun on Thursday. They were churning positive reps all day. One of those players was rookie tight end Sam Roush.

Roush caught a deep pass and a touchdown in practice working with the third-team offense. Earning called plays for him furthers what the Bears coaching staff wants to see from the rookie out of Stanford.

That would be trust in Roush himself.

"He is building that trust," Johnson said before practice. "There are flashes where he gets you really really excited. Is it at the level of consistency that we want yet? No. The answer is no. I’m not surprised by that either. I think he is going to be a phenomenal football player."

Roush showcased some of the skills that make him an important part of the Bears future plans.

Caleb Williams

The Bears’ starting quarterback was on point in Nashville.

Williams started red hot, completing most of his passes in the first team while spreading the ball around to more than just one receiver. He was intercepted later in practice, but that shouldn't overshadow the massive day that he had.

In Halas Hall practices, Williams has keyed in on guys at times. Colston Loveland, Kalif Raymond, Rome Odunze and others have had their time as the flavor of the day. In Nashville, the Bears spread the ball around to plenty of receivers.

Williams was the catalyst for that performance in Nashville as the Bears’ offense was winning the day over the Titans. That's part of the growing process the Bears want to see from Williams, which has no end goal in sight.

"There is no end line here," Johnson said. "This is a continual process that we started well over a year ago. Just continuing to build on things he is doing well and things he can get better at."

Kaden Davis

The Bears’ training camp gem might’ve solidified a roster spot.

During a red zone period, Davis made a sliding catch on a throw by Caleb. It was an impressive catch, but it’s more telling that Davis got work with the first-team offense

It feels like Davis is playing with house money. Anything he can show on Saturday’s game vs. the Titans – especially on special teams – will be icing on the cake as he makes the 53-man roster.

Cam Lewis

Johnson was open about how the starting safety spot opposite Dillon Thieneman was up for grabs.

Lewis did a good job in stating his case on Thursday. He had an interception off Titans quarterback Cam Ward.

The throw might not have been a great one, but Lewis deserves props for being in the right position to get that turnover off Ward. That’s what made Kevin Byard so productive last season for the Bears, and Lewis is taking to those teaching points early on.