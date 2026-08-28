Venezuela native wanted for first-degree murder in Cicero

The Brief Cicero police have obtained a first-degree murder arrest warrant for Jonathan J. Carvillo-Varela. The warrant stems from the August 2025 death of 40-year-old Eduardo Mora Martinez. Carvillo-Varela, a native of Venezuela, remains wanted, and police are asking for help finding him.



A Venezuela native is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a west suburban man found inside his home exactly one year ago Friday.

Man wanted in Cicero murder

Cicero police said they have secured an arrest warrant for Jonathan J. Carvillo-Varela, 35, on a first-degree murder charge.

Jonathan J. Carvillo-Varela | Provided

The warrant stems from the death of Eduardo Mora Martinez, 40, of Cicero.

Police were called around 1:24 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2025, to the 2800 block of South Cicero Avenue after Martinez was found by friends.

Police said the friends went to check on Martinez after he did not show up for work and was not answering his phone.

Martinez was found on his bedroom floor with head injuries. Investigators also found signs of a struggle, according to police.

Detectives said they have remained in contact with Martinez's family throughout the yearlong investigation and provided updates as the case progressed.

What's next:

Carvillo-Varela, a native of Venezuela, remains wanted by Cicero police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Det. Gomez or Det. Barona at 708-652-2130. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 708-863-COPS or through the Tip411 app.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Carvillo-Varela was arrested twice in 2025 for vehicle registration violations. He was cited Jan. 9 for having no valid registration and again May 23 for using a canceled or revoked registration.