Chicago man arrested 2 weeks after West Side shooting

The Brief Chicago police arrested 53-year-old Ronald Sallie this week after a man was shot Aug. 11 in North Lawndale. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Sallie faces three felony charges and is due in court Friday.



A Chicago man has been charged two weeks after a 35-year-old man was shot on the city's West Side.

What we know:

Ronald Sallie, 53, was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Harding Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said Sallie was identified as the person who shot and injured a 35-year-old man Aug. 11 on the same block.

Ronald Sallie | CPD

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. The victim was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Sallie faces one felony count each of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and reckless conduct causing great bodily harm.

What's next:

Sallie is due in court Friday for a detention hearing.