Hammond firefighters buy historic substation, plan restaurant and rooftop lounge

The Brief Hammond Firefighters Local 556 has purchased an old NIPSCO substation with plans to turn the century-old building into a hospitality venue. Initial plans include a restaurant, lounge, event venue, and rooftop dining destination. The restaurant will be easily accessible from the new South Shore Line station being constructed just across the street.



All eyes may be on Hammond, Indiana, as a potential future home of the Chicago Bears, but long before that possibility emerged, the city was already working to breathe new life into its downtown.

Now, Hammond Firefighters Local 556 is getting in on that transformation by purchasing a former electrical substation with plans to turn the century-old building into a restaurant, lounge and rooftop dining destination.

Firefighters to transform old NIPSCO substation

The backstory:

The firefighters behind the project say they want to create something downtown Hammond doesn't currently have.

Their vision is taking shape at 435 Fayette Street, where a former electrical substation is set for a major transformation.

Built in 1926 for NIPSCO, Substation No. 9 became home to South Shore Arts in the late 1990s before eventually being acquired by the city.

At one point, there were plans to tear down the building, but the Hammond Professional Firefighters Association (HPFFA) Local 556 saw an opportunity.

"The vision is to just have something modern — something that's missing in this area. We want a modern lounge that people can come into after work, hang out a little bit, get a drink, maybe get some finger food, have a good time and relax at the end of the night," said Capt. Mike Hull, president of Hammond Firefighters Local 556.

On Thursday, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and the Hammond Fire Department announced that Hammond Firefighters Local 556 had officially purchased the historic building.

Plans call for a multi-use hospitality venue featuring a restaurant and lounge, event space, and rooftop dining destination. It will be family-and-pet-friendly, with the goal of bringing even more people to the heart of downtown Hammond.

"This shows Hammond firefighters are investing in the community. We're not just taking a paycheck from the community or the taxpayers, we're going to put back in," Hull said.

"Downtown Hammond is being revitalized. We've got great restaurants, apartments, and coffee shops on the strip. It's a new Hammond out here — a growing Hammond, and we're excited. Like I said, this facility is just going to be another addition to the great things happening in our town here," said Chief Bernie Grisolia with the City of Hammond.

Just across the street, another major downtown project is taking shape with the construction of a new South Shore Line station near Russell Street and Oakley Avenue.

Hull and Grisolia say passengers approaching the station will eventually get an eye-level view of the rooftop restaurant from the train.

"People coming from Chicago, people going to Chicago. Maybe possibly even Bears games one day. This is going to be the place they're going to see," Hull said.

"Stop on in for a cup of coffee, a drink, a cocktail, or just have a seat over here," Grisolia said. "This new facility is just another way to interact with the community and give back to the community."

What's next:

Local 556 is waiting on permits but hopes to get to work as soon as those come through, with the goal of opening the lounge by the end of this year.

Because the firefighters union is a nonprofit, Hull said any money made at the venue will be reinvested into the property and used to support the community.