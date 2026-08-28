Soul Vibez owner says Chicago restaurant targeted by thieves for third time

The Brief The owner of Soul Vibez says her Chicago restaurant was targeted for the third time. Owner Fab Baker said a man broke through the front door and damaged the restaurant with fire extinguishers. Baker said the man was arrested and the restaurant was working to reopen Friday.



A Chicago restaurant owner says her business was targeted for the third time after a man broke inside early Friday morning and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Soul Vibez break-in

What they're saying:

Fab Baker, owner of Soul Vibez, told Good Day Chicago that a man broke through the restaurant's front door overnight and began damaging the business with fire extinguishers.

She estimated replacing the glass in the front door could cost about $2,000, on top of other cleanup and repair costs.

Baker said police found the man passed out behind the restaurant and arrested him. She praised officers for responding quickly and investigating what happened.

"It's been a change because it didn't used to be like this, honestly. We got broken in before and they didn't even come and collect the fingerprints. So today I was proud of Chicago and I hope it can continue this way," Baker said.

She also said this is the third time the business has been targeted.

"And it almost feel like I was the victim of a hate crime," Baker said. "You know, it's just like, very unfortunate, and just hoping and praying that stuff like this could stop happening to not just me, but all restaurant owners, because every time I look on the news, we all as restaurant owners are going through things like this."

What's next:

Baker said she planned to open the restaurant Friday afternoon.

"It's a busy day for us. I can't afford to lose money," she said.