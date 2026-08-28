Illinois man charged with murder more than 15 years after baby's death

The Brief Spiros Elias, 44, of Burlington, has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2010 death of 11-month-old Michael Ortiz. Aurora police reopened the cold case in 2024 and said a new medical review helped investigators narrow down when the baby's fatal injuries occurred. Elias, who was the live-in boyfriend of Michael's mother at the time, was arrested Aug. 21 and ordered detained Friday.



An Illinois man has been charged with murder more than 15 years after an 11-month-old boy died from injuries caused by child abuse in Aurora.

What we know:

Spiros Elias, 44, of Burlington, was arrested last week in connection with the 2010 death of Michael Ortiz, according to Aurora police.

Spiros Elias | APD

Police and firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Cross Street on Dec. 17, 2010, after Michael was found unconscious and not breathing.

The baby was taken to an Aurora hospital and later transferred to another hospital for additional treatment. He died the following day.

An autopsy found multiple injuries, and the DuPage County Coroner's Office later determined Michael died from injuries caused by child abuse. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators at the time were unable to determine who was responsible, and the case remained unsolved for more than a decade.

Cold case investigation

In December 2024, an Aurora police cold case investigator began a new review of Michael's death, working with another investigator who specializes in child abuse cases.

Police said investigators went back through the original reports, witness statements, medical records and other evidence. They also conducted more interviews and reinterviewed people connected to the case.

Investigators consulted an independent pediatric radiologist and obtained additional laboratory analysis.

According to police, the new medical review allowed investigators to more precisely determine when Michael suffered his fatal injuries.

Police said investigators compared that timeframe with evidence and statements collected during the investigation and identified Elias, who was the live-in boyfriend of Michael's mother at the time, as the person they believe was responsible for the baby's death.

Murder charges

The case was presented to a Kane County grand jury Aug. 18, and Elias was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. An arrest warrant was then issued.

Aurora police investigators and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force found Elias in Burlington Aug. 21 and arrested him without incident.

What they're saying:

"A child’s life was taken, and Michael’s family has lived for more than 15 years without answers or accountability," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement.

"While this arrest cannot undo their loss or erase the pain caused by the passage of time, we hope it brings them one step closer to justice. Cold cases are never forgotten, and we will continue pursuing justice no matter how much time has passed."

What's next:

Elias appeared in court Friday for a detention hearing and was ordered to remain in custody. He is due back in court Oct. 15.