Chicago Bears roster cuts: Projecting the Bears' final 53-man roster

The Brief After four weeks of training camp, it’s finally time to carve out the Chicago Bears’ Week 1 roster. The Bears watched position battles grow all offseason going into the preseason, and need to make hard decisions based off the tape. Here’s how we project the Bears’ 53-man roster will look come cut-down day this Sunday.



After four weeks of training camp, it’s finally time to carve out the Chicago Bears’ Week 1 roster.

The Bears watched position battles grow all offseason going into the preseason, and need to make hard decisions based off the tape. It’s something that never gets easier.

"It's a tough day. It's a challenge. It gets me every time," Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightowe said. "Also, it's a good day because some guys are extremely proud of what they've accomplished, but they know that it can still end at any time. So, you got to always be pressing forward."

The Bears will keep pressing forward indeed, and it starts with the guys they take into Week 1 against the Panthers.

Here’s how we project the Bears’ 53-man roster will look come cut-down day this Sunday.

Quarterback (3)

Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum

There are no questions here.

Williams starts, Bagent backs him up and Keenum is there for "DEFCON 1" emergencies.

Running Back (3)

D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Salvon Ahmed

Anyone watching Bears’ training camp will tell you Swift was arguably the Bears’ best offensive player in the month of August. He was quick, decisive and, most importantly, explosive.

That’s why Ahmed takes the final spot. The Bears value explosive plays, and Ahmed provided plenty of that in camp and in preseason games. It’s not that Roschon Johnson lost that No. 3 running back spot as much as Ahmed took it.

That aligns with what Bears’ offensive coordinator Press Taylor said.

"We talk about explosive. I mean, we were trying to attack a defense," Taylor said. "I think there's a perception a lot of people are going to run the ball, we're going to stay efficient, we're going to control the clock. We are looking to attack a defense. We're looking to attack fronts, to expose space, to create run lanes, to create explosives."

It’s why Ahmed sticks to pair with Kyle Monangai and Swift as the Bears want to recreate their No. 3 ranked rushing offense.

Wide Receiver (6)

Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, Jahdae Walker, Zavion Thomas, Kaden Davis

Like last year, the Bears had a receiver that changed their plans. Jahdae Walker earned a spot on the 53-man roster as the sixth receiver. Kaden Davis makes the Bears pick a similar path.

Davis has made plays since the start of camp through the preseason games. His special teams value as a return man adds to his resume, too. He beats out Maurice Alexander and Scotty Miller for the final spot.

Tight End (3)

Cole Kmet, Colston Loveland, Sam Roush

This is a tough development because the Bears are so rich at their tight end spot.

Kmet and Loveland are integral to the team’s offense. Roush has flashed in the preseason and can let the Bears play 13-personnel.

There isn’t room for anyone else, which is tough.

Hayden Large made a strong statement, and Johnson loves his tight ends. But, that spot went to Kaden Davis. The Bears have to hope Large can land on their practice squad.

Offensive Line (10)

OTs: Braxton Jones, Darnell Wright, Theo Benedet, Ozzy Trapilo*

Cs: Garrett Bradbury, Logan Jones

OGs: Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, Luke Newman, Jordan McFadden, Caden Barnett

This is the most cut and dry position. Jones, Thuney, Bradbury, Jackson and Wright are your Week 1 starters. The rest are players who have performed well in training camp.

There’s an asterisk next to Trapilo because it’s more than likely he’ll be placed on short-term injured reserve when the season starts. This makes room for Barnett, who has solidly been the Bears’ second-team right guard throughout camp.

It’s incredible that he’s off the physically unable to perform list at this point. However, it’s a long shot that he’ll be able to play Week 1, let alone in Weeks 2 or 3. Putting him on short-term injured reserve means the Bears will get him back in Week 4 at the earlier.

The Bears can roll with him when he’s healthy, but will need Braxton Jones to step up in the meantime.

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Defensive Line (10)

EDGEs: Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo, Austin Booker, Daniel Hardy, Marcus Davenport

DTs: Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter Sr., Neville Gallimore, Kentavius Street, Jordan van den Berg

Shemar Turner is still recovering from an ACL tear, and he’ll most likely start the season on the PUP list. That’ll keep him out for at least four games.

Jamree Kromah has impressed in the preseason, but he’ll most likely land on the practice squad after the arrival of Marcus Davenport last week. Davenport knows Dennis Allen’s system, which helps his cause.

Linebacker (5)

T.J. Edwards, Devin Bush, D'Marco Jackson, Ruben Hyppolite II, Keyshaun Elliott

This decision was made more difficult when Keyshaun Elliott was taken off the Physically unable to perform list.

The Bears have loved what they’ve seen from D’Marco Jackson this camp. Elliott’s status as a fifth-round pick means he’ll have every shot at making the team. Hyppolite has had a strong camp, too.

This means Jack Sanborn is the odd man out at linebacker.

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Cornerback (6)

Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Malik Muhammad, Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones, Dontae Manning

Kyler Gordon will most likely start the year on the PUP. That’ll keep him out for at least four games. That makes it a little easier for the Bears, but not by much.

Johnson, Stevenson, Muhammad and Blackwell are safe bets to make the roster. Jaylon Jones was trusted with the first-team nickel cornerback reps when Gordon was initially out.

That leaves Manning as the last player in. Terell Smith has flashed with the Bears, but has struggled to stay on the field and the Bears value availability.

Safety (4)

Cam Lewis, Dillon Thieneman, Xavier Woods, Elijah Hicks

With Bryant out for an extended period of time, this comes down to who looked the best in the preseason. Lewis and Thieneman are locks for the roster.

The Bears like Woods’ experience. Skyler Thomas made a great argument for the Bears with his preseason performances. But, the Bears value Hicks’ presence on special teams.

Special Teams (3)

Cairo Santos, Tory Taylor, Beau Gardner

This is pretty cut and dry. Beau Gardner got the upper hand in the long snapper battle months ago and officially won it two weeks into training camp.