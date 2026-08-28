The Brief Chicago police are seeking a man accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Humboldt Park. Police said the man approached the girl at about 2:25 p.m., Aug. 12, in the 3000 block of West Augusta Boulevard. Anyone with information can call 312-492-3810 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing RD No. JK370440.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Humboldt Park.

Man accused of sexual abuse in Humboldt Park

What we know:

The incident occurred about 2:25 p.m., Aug. 12, in the 3000 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said.

A man, estimated to be 55 to 60 years old, approached the girl and touched her inappropriately, according to police.

Man on bicycle accused of sexually abusing girl in Humboldt Park, Chicago police say (Chicago PD )

He is described as having short gray hair and wearing brown shorts, a pink T-shirt, brown sunglasses and brown sandals. He was also carrying a black bag and riding a black bicycle, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about what led up to the incident. The man has not been identified or taken into custody.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, with reference no. JK370440.