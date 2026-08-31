Man wanted in Texas for sex assault of child arrested in Chicago suburb

The Brief A 44-year-old man wanted in Texas for sexual assault of a child was arrested Aug. 25 in Evergreen Park. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant for Jason Osborne was issued in 2019 but did not connect to him because of an error when it was entered. Authorities said a DNA sample Osborne submitted as part of sex offender registration following a 2025 Cook County conviction helped Texas authorities tie him to their case.



A man wanted in Texas since 2019 for sexual assault of a child was arrested in Chicagoland last week after authorities tracked him to an apartment, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Child sex assault suspect arrested

Jason Osborne, 44, was taken into custody Aug. 25 by officers with the Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Jason Osborne | CCSO

The sheriff’s office said the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force contacted local officers a day earlier asking for help finding Osborne.

Osborne was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Harris County, Texas, for sexual assault of a child. The warrant was issued in 2019, but the sheriff’s office said an error made when the warrant was entered prevented it from being connected to Osborne.

How authorities found him

According to the sheriff’s office, Texas authorities learned Osborne might be in the Chicago area following his 2025 Cook County conviction for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities said a DNA sample Osborne submitted as part of his sex offender registration tied him to the Texas case.

Investigators determined Osborne might be living in the 3800 block of West 95th Street in Evergreen Park.

Officers went to an apartment there Aug. 25, found Osborne and took him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

What's next:

Osborne is due in court Wednesday.