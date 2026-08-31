Chicago mass shooting: $15K reward offered as police search for gunman

The Brief One person was killed and at least 14 others were wounded in a mass shooting in Washington Park late Saturday night. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person killed as 35-year-old Rontonio Guterz of Chicago. A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.



One person was killed and at least 14 others were wounded in a mass shooting in Chicago’s Washington Park over the weekend, and a reward is now being offered for information that helps police make an arrest.

Chicago mass shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday as Chicago police officers were in Washington Park trying to break up a large crowd.

Police said someone began firing into the crowd, hitting more than a dozen people.

Police initially reported 10 people had been shot but later said five additional victims were identified.

One person was reported in serious condition, while 10 others were in fair to good condition. The conditions of three other victims were not immediately known.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person killed as 35-year-old Rontonio Guterz of Chicago.

No one was in custody as of Monday morning.

What they're saying:

Gov. JB Pritzker responded to the shooting on social media over the weekend, saying in part, "Gun violence has no place here and law enforcement will work around the clock to ensure accountability – and keep communities safe."

Mayor Brandon Johnson also addressed the shooting during the annual Hoopers 2 Heaven event Sunday.

"Well, you know, listen, every time a tragedy like this happens, it is not only disruptive and incredibly traumatic. It's horrifying and frightening for so many of our families," Johnson said. "But that's why we are very much committed to ensuring that we are holding people accountable."

Johnson added, "We're not going to allow this tragedy to set us back or to deter us."

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or why a large crowd had gathered at the park Saturday night.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. The Uvalde Foundation For Kids is also offering up to $5,000, bringing the total potential reward to $15,000.