Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson teases ‘special announcement’ as reelection questions grow

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson’s political organization is promoting a "special announcement" for Sept. 13. The invitation asks supporters to "be part of history" but does not say what Johnson plans to announce. Johnson has not confirmed whether he will seek a second term as several candidates have already entered the 2027 mayoral race.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is teasing a "special announcement" in September, fueling questions about whether he is preparing to launch a reelection campaign.

Chicago mayoral race 2027

What we know:

An invitation sent by Brandon Johnson for Chicago, the mayor’s political organization, promotes a special announcement on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The flyer invites supporters to "be part of history," but does not say what the announcement will be.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's "special announcement" on Sept. 13.

Johnson has not publicly confirmed whether he plans to seek a second term. When FOX Chicago asked him on July 23 during a sit-down interview, he suggested a decision was imminent.

"Right now I am just focused on building safe and affordable communities," he said. "I'm going to make a decision real soon."

Johnson added he expected to have "a fuller conversation" after taking his son to college.

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What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the Sept. 13 event will be the official launch of Johnson’s reelection campaign. The invitation does not explicitly mention the 2027 mayoral election or say that Johnson is running for another term.

By the numbers:

If Johnson enters the race, he would join an already crowded field.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias are among those who have announced campaigns.

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Businessman Willie Wilson and former Chicago Housing Authority Board Chair Matt Brewer have also announced bids.

What's next:

Johnson’s special announcement is scheduled for Sept. 13, when Chicago voters could get a clearer answer about his political future.