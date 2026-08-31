Fire crews respond to building fire in Northlake
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Fire crews were responding Monday morning to a reported building fire near North Avenue and Wolf Road in Northlake.
What we know:
Numerous fire trucks could be seen at the scene shortly after 8 a.m.
Chopper video showed firefighters working around what appeared to be a residential building. At one point, crews were seen on the roof.
What we don't know:
Officials had not yet provided details about what started the fire, the extent of the damage or whether anyone was injured.
The Source: The information in this story came from SkyFOX, which was over the scene of the fire.