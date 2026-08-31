Expand / Collapse search

Fire crews respond to building fire in Northlake

By FOX Chicago Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago
Cook County
Published August 31, 2026 8:25 AM CDT
Published August 31, 2026 8:25 AM CDT
Fire reported in Northlake
Fire reported in Northlake

Fire reported in Northlake

Firefighters responded Monday morning to a blaze in Northlake.

The Brief

    • Fire crews responded Monday morning to reports of a building fire in Northlake.
    • The response was near North Avenue and Wolf Road.
    • Details about the fire, including possible injuries, were not immediately available.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Fire crews were responding Monday morning to a reported building fire near North Avenue and Wolf Road in Northlake.

What we know:

Numerous fire trucks could be seen at the scene shortly after 8 a.m.

Chopper video showed firefighters working around what appeared to be a residential building. At one point, crews were seen on the roof.

What we don't know:

Officials had not yet provided details about what started the fire, the extent of the damage or whether anyone was injured.

The Source: The information in this story came from SkyFOX, which was over the scene of the fire.

Cook CountyNews