Fire crews respond to building fire in Northlake

The Brief Fire crews responded Monday morning to reports of a building fire in Northlake. The response was near North Avenue and Wolf Road. Details about the fire, including possible injuries, were not immediately available.



Fire crews were responding Monday morning to a reported building fire near North Avenue and Wolf Road in Northlake.

What we know:

Numerous fire trucks could be seen at the scene shortly after 8 a.m.

Chopper video showed firefighters working around what appeared to be a residential building. At one point, crews were seen on the roof.

What we don't know:

Officials had not yet provided details about what started the fire, the extent of the damage or whether anyone was injured.