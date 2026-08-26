Chicago weather: Warm, humid Wednesday with storms possible in Indiana

The Brief Chicagoland will be partly sunny, warm and more humid Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s. A shower is possible almost anytime, but much of the area is expected to stay dry. The best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms is in Northwest Indiana, especially east of I-65.



The big question for today is where or even if any strong to severe thunderstorms will erupt. It still looks to me that the highest chance of anything severe would happen in northwest Indiana and more than likely east of I-65. More on that threat in a moment.

For the majority of our viewing area, it will be partly sunny, warm and more humid. Highs will reach the mid 80s. There can be a shower in the area at almost anytime but much of Chicagoland will stay dry.

Severe storms possible in Indiana

A cold front will be moving through and ahead of it a new batch of thunderstorms will likely break out. There are a couple of potential scenarios for where this would happen but all of them favor somewhere in Indiana. This will be the area to watch for any potential severe weather during the afternoon. There are some computer model solutions which show our entire viewing area being missed.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 60s.

What's next:

Thursday will be a lovely day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. That bodes well for tomorrow night’s lunar eclipse when skies should be clear enough for a good viewing opportunity.

Friday through the weekend will feature seasonably warm temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s, with Sunday being the warmest of those three days. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

The next chance of showers and thunderstorms looks to arrive on Monday when highs could soar into the upper 80s.