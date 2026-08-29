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Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results from Week 2

By AP News
Associated Press
High School Sports
Published August 29, 2026 12:25 AM CDT
Published August 29, 2026 12:25 AM CDT
Bears at Titans: Joint practice recap & preseason finale preview | Chicago Sports Tonight
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Devan Kaney checks in from Nashville with Cassie Carlson after the Chicago Bears wrapped up a marathon joint practice in extreme heat against the Tennessee Titans. The crew breaks down the fallout from veteran safety Xavier Woods' controversial hit on Wan'Dale Robinson and whether Cam Lewis is pulling ahead in the starting safety battle. Plus, they evaluate cornerback injury scares for Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, Caleb Williams leading a strong performance for the first-team offense, and the high-stakes running back battle between Roschon Johnson and Salvon Ahmed ahead of Sunday's 53-man roster cutdown deadline.

The Brief

    • The Friday Night Lights continued on Friday.
    • Statewide the action continued.
    • Here are the final scores and results from Week 2 of the Illinois high school football season.

The Friday Night Lights continued on Friday.

Here are the final scores and results from Week 2 of the Illinois high school football season.

Illinois High School Football Week 2 Scores & Results

Addison Trail 20, Bartlett 6

Alden-Hebron 35, Orangeville 22

Amboy 70, South Beloit 7

American Heritage (Plantation), Fla. 35, East St. Louis 28, OT

Annawan-Wethersfield 22, Abingdon-Avon 14

Antioch 34, Lake Zurich 21

Astoria (South Fulton) 45, West Hancock 40

Aurora Christian 49, Elgin 0

Benton 55, Robinson 6

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg, Wis. 52, Dakota 16

Bishop McNamara 41, Herscher 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Thornwood 12

Breese Central 41, Columbia 20

Brooks 39, Orr 0

Brown County 56, Pleasant Hill 0

Buffalo Grove 41, Deerfield 20

Bushnell-Prairie City 74, St. Thomas More 20

Byron 57, Rock Falls 7

Camp Point Central 15, Greenfield-Northwestern 13

Carlinville 56, Gillespie 0

Carlyle 47, Pinckneyville 7

Carmel 30, Lake Forest 9

Carterville 45, Nashville 14

Carver Military Academy 54, George Washington 0

Cary-Grove 25, Prairie Ridge 12

Centennial 36, Danville 28

Central 41, Crystal Lake South 7

Central A&M 33, Tremont 0

Centralia 49, Civic Memorial 7

Chester 48, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, St. Joseph-Montvale, N.J. 44

Clark 30, Collins Academy 16

Clifton Central 44, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 21

Collinsville 14, Springfield 10

Crete-Monee 44, Hillcrest 0

Darlington, Wis. 35, Lena-Winslow 0

DeKalb 49, Phillips 0

DePaul College Prep 6, Lane 0

Decatur Christian 50, Granite City 7

Downers Grove North 45, Downers Grove South 7

DuQuoin 49, Harrisburg 28

Dundee-Crown 22, McHenry 15

Dunlap 51, Rock Island 21

Dupo 26, Bayless, Mo. 14

Dwight 12, Chicago Christian 6

East Aurora 20, Fenton 14

East Peoria 47, Lanphier 27

Edwards County 14, Eldorado 0

El Paso-Gridley 54, Charleston 21

Elk Grove 28, Leyden 0

Elmwood 22, ROWVA-Williamsfield 8

Erie-Prophetstown 27, Mendota 7

Evanston Township 14, Palatine 13

Evergreen Park 63, CICS/Longwood 6

Fenwick 31, Oak Park-River Forest 21

Flanagan-Cornell 48, West Prairie 0

Flora 35, Carmi-White County 14

Forreston 34, Seneca 13

Freeburg 28, Waterloo 7

Freeport 21, Boylan Catholic 20

Fremd 35, Glenbrook South 21

Fulton 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20

Galena 41, Southwestern, Wis. 14

Galesburg 47, Limestone 13

Galva 22, St. Anne 14

Geneseo 26, Rochelle 21

Genoa-Kingston 14, Oregon 12

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, Ridgeview 15

Glenbard North 49, Benet Academy 7

Glenwood 34, Alton 14

Grant 41, Glenbrook North 14

Grayslake North 40, Wheeling 7

Hamilton County 14, Sesser-Valier 0

Harlem 42, Belvidere 7

Harvard 29, Big Foot, Wis. 21

Havana 27, Princeville 14

Hersey 42, Hoffman Estates 6

Heyworth 58, Clinton 6

Hiawatha 64, River Ridge 16

Highland 28, Althoff Catholic 21

Hillsboro 39, Vandalia 32

Hinsdale Central 35, West Aurora 14

Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Richards 0

Hubbard 38, Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville 0

Huntley 56, Crystal Lake Central 0

IC Catholic 42, St. Mary's (St. Louis), Mo. 14

Illini West 38, United 24

Jackson, Mo. 55, Edwardsville 7

Jacksonville 48, Fort Zumwalt East, Mo. 24

Jacobs 21, Hampshire 14

Jefferson 48, East 24

Johnsburg 64, Larkin 0

Johnston City 32, Christopher 0

Joliet Central 27, Bremen 26

Kaneland 17, Lemont 10

Kewanee 17, Newman Central Catholic 10

Lake Park 41, Glenbard South 6

Lincoln-Way Central 28, Barrington 14

Lincoln-Way East 22, Kankakee 14

Lisle 42, St. Edward 8

Loyola 33, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 19

Lyons 18, Wheaton Warrenville South 9

Mahomet-Seymour 63, Normal University 18

Marion 60, Lincoln 0

Marmion Academy 34, Lincoln Park 14

Maroa-Forsyth 55, Athens 6

Mascoutah 53, Southeast 6

Mater Dei 20, Casey-Westfield 15

Metamora 22, Cahokia 15

Metea Valley 56, Plainfield Central 6

Milledgeville 50, Christian Life 26

Monticello 27, Tolono Unity 23

Morris 28, Coal City 7

Morton 55, Marian Catholic 0

Mt. Carmel 35, Effingham 28

Mt. Vernon 27, Belleville West 7

Mundelein 39, Grayslake Central 7

Naperville Central 42, Lockport 21

Nazareth Academy 27, York 3

New Trier 35, Waubonsie Valley 0

Nokomis 40, Argenta-Oreana 14

Normal 62, Manual 0

Oak Forest 38, Stagg 0

Oak Lawn 58, Thornridge 16

Oakwood 55, Momence 0

Orion 46, Sherrard 6

Oswego 44, Geneva 42

Oswego East 22, Willowbrook 14

PORTA 18, Olympia 16

Pana 19, Southwestern 18, OT

Paris 42, N. Vermillion, Ind. 12

Peoria Notre Dame 55, Richwoods 7

Peotone 38, Marengo 4

Phoenix Military Academy 52, Lake View 6

Plainfield North 21, Glenbard East 0

Plainfield South 21, Andrew 15

Pleasant Plains 40, New Berlin 7

Polo 48, Ridgewood 28

Prairie Central 20, Pontiac 16

Prospect 44, St. Laurence 7

Providence Catholic 39, Kenwood 24

Quincy Notre Dame 28, Carbondale 22

Red Hill 12, Fairfield 8

Riverdale 39, Hall 14

Riverside-Brookfield 41, Hinsdale South 34

Rochester 44, Batavia 16

Rockridge 56, Monmouth-Roseville 8

Rolling Meadows 33, Schaumburg 22

Roxana 26, Murphysboro 22

Sandburg 35, Montini 28

St. Bede 28, Bureau Valley 14

St. Charles East 35, Highland Park 14

St. Charles North 56, South Elgin 21

St. Francis 48, Clemente 0

St. Ignatius College Prep 58, Chicago Hope Academy 6

St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14

St. Teresa 41, Reed-Custer 14

Stark County 25, Farmington 18

Steinmetz 8, Noble/ITW Speer 0

Sterling 54, Noble/Hansberry 0

Stockton 34, Black Hawk, Wis. 8

Streator Township 41, Ottawa Township 36

Sullivan 34, Arcola 7

Sycamore 38, Moline 22

Taylorville 30, Canton 16

Thornton 69, Noble/Noble Academy 0

Thornton Fractional South 42, Hammond Central, Ind. 13

Tri-Valley 35, LeRoy 0

Triad 27, Washington 21

Triopia 23, North Greene 7

Tuscola 32, Shelbyville 20

United Township 69, Noble/Muchin 6

Villa Grove 27, Cumberland 15

Von Steuben 37, Chicago Academy 0

Warrensburg-Latham 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20

Wauconda 56, Maine West 25

West Carroll 74, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

West Central 48, Blue Ridge 20

Westville 28, Salt Fork 14

Wheaton Academy 19, LaSalle-Peru 16

Wheaton North 31, Stevenson 13

Williamsville 45, Auburn 22

Wilmington 48, Morrison 0

Yorkville 37, Joliet West 6

The Source: Scores and results from The Associated Press

High School Sports