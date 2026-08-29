Illinois High School Football: Final scores and results from Week 2
The Friday Night Lights continued on Friday.
Here are the final scores and results from Week 2 of the Illinois high school football season.
Illinois High School Football Week 2 Scores & Results
Addison Trail 20, Bartlett 6
Alden-Hebron 35, Orangeville 22
Amboy 70, South Beloit 7
American Heritage (Plantation), Fla. 35, East St. Louis 28, OT
Annawan-Wethersfield 22, Abingdon-Avon 14
Antioch 34, Lake Zurich 21
Astoria (South Fulton) 45, West Hancock 40
Aurora Christian 49, Elgin 0
Benton 55, Robinson 6
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg, Wis. 52, Dakota 16
Bishop McNamara 41, Herscher 0
Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Thornwood 12
Breese Central 41, Columbia 20
Brooks 39, Orr 0
Brown County 56, Pleasant Hill 0
Buffalo Grove 41, Deerfield 20
Bushnell-Prairie City 74, St. Thomas More 20
Byron 57, Rock Falls 7
Camp Point Central 15, Greenfield-Northwestern 13
Carlinville 56, Gillespie 0
Carlyle 47, Pinckneyville 7
Carmel 30, Lake Forest 9
Carterville 45, Nashville 14
Carver Military Academy 54, George Washington 0
Cary-Grove 25, Prairie Ridge 12
Centennial 36, Danville 28
Central 41, Crystal Lake South 7
Central A&M 33, Tremont 0
Centralia 49, Civic Memorial 7
Chester 48, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 48, St. Joseph-Montvale, N.J. 44
Clark 30, Collins Academy 16
Clifton Central 44, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 21
Collinsville 14, Springfield 10
Crete-Monee 44, Hillcrest 0
Darlington, Wis. 35, Lena-Winslow 0
DeKalb 49, Phillips 0
DePaul College Prep 6, Lane 0
Decatur Christian 50, Granite City 7
Downers Grove North 45, Downers Grove South 7
DuQuoin 49, Harrisburg 28
Dundee-Crown 22, McHenry 15
Dunlap 51, Rock Island 21
Dupo 26, Bayless, Mo. 14
Dwight 12, Chicago Christian 6
East Aurora 20, Fenton 14
East Peoria 47, Lanphier 27
Edwards County 14, Eldorado 0
El Paso-Gridley 54, Charleston 21
Elk Grove 28, Leyden 0
Elmwood 22, ROWVA-Williamsfield 8
Erie-Prophetstown 27, Mendota 7
Evanston Township 14, Palatine 13
Evergreen Park 63, CICS/Longwood 6
Fenwick 31, Oak Park-River Forest 21
Flanagan-Cornell 48, West Prairie 0
Flora 35, Carmi-White County 14
Forreston 34, Seneca 13
Freeburg 28, Waterloo 7
Freeport 21, Boylan Catholic 20
Fremd 35, Glenbrook South 21
Fulton 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20
Galena 41, Southwestern, Wis. 14
Galesburg 47, Limestone 13
Galva 22, St. Anne 14
Geneseo 26, Rochelle 21
Genoa-Kingston 14, Oregon 12
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, Ridgeview 15
Glenbard North 49, Benet Academy 7
Glenwood 34, Alton 14
Grant 41, Glenbrook North 14
Grayslake North 40, Wheeling 7
Hamilton County 14, Sesser-Valier 0
Harlem 42, Belvidere 7
Harvard 29, Big Foot, Wis. 21
Havana 27, Princeville 14
Hersey 42, Hoffman Estates 6
Heyworth 58, Clinton 6
Hiawatha 64, River Ridge 16
Highland 28, Althoff Catholic 21
Hillsboro 39, Vandalia 32
Hinsdale Central 35, West Aurora 14
Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Richards 0
Hubbard 38, Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville 0
Huntley 56, Crystal Lake Central 0
IC Catholic 42, St. Mary's (St. Louis), Mo. 14
Illini West 38, United 24
Jackson, Mo. 55, Edwardsville 7
Jacksonville 48, Fort Zumwalt East, Mo. 24
Jacobs 21, Hampshire 14
Jefferson 48, East 24
Johnsburg 64, Larkin 0
Johnston City 32, Christopher 0
Joliet Central 27, Bremen 26
Kaneland 17, Lemont 10
Kewanee 17, Newman Central Catholic 10
Lake Park 41, Glenbard South 6
Lincoln-Way Central 28, Barrington 14
Lincoln-Way East 22, Kankakee 14
Lisle 42, St. Edward 8
Loyola 33, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 19
Lyons 18, Wheaton Warrenville South 9
Mahomet-Seymour 63, Normal University 18
Marion 60, Lincoln 0
Marmion Academy 34, Lincoln Park 14
Maroa-Forsyth 55, Athens 6
Mascoutah 53, Southeast 6
Mater Dei 20, Casey-Westfield 15
Metamora 22, Cahokia 15
Metea Valley 56, Plainfield Central 6
Milledgeville 50, Christian Life 26
Monticello 27, Tolono Unity 23
Morris 28, Coal City 7
Morton 55, Marian Catholic 0
Mt. Carmel 35, Effingham 28
Mt. Vernon 27, Belleville West 7
Mundelein 39, Grayslake Central 7
Naperville Central 42, Lockport 21
Nazareth Academy 27, York 3
New Trier 35, Waubonsie Valley 0
Nokomis 40, Argenta-Oreana 14
Normal 62, Manual 0
Oak Forest 38, Stagg 0
Oak Lawn 58, Thornridge 16
Oakwood 55, Momence 0
Orion 46, Sherrard 6
Oswego 44, Geneva 42
Oswego East 22, Willowbrook 14
PORTA 18, Olympia 16
Pana 19, Southwestern 18, OT
Paris 42, N. Vermillion, Ind. 12
Peoria Notre Dame 55, Richwoods 7
Peotone 38, Marengo 4
Phoenix Military Academy 52, Lake View 6
Plainfield North 21, Glenbard East 0
Plainfield South 21, Andrew 15
Pleasant Plains 40, New Berlin 7
Polo 48, Ridgewood 28
Prairie Central 20, Pontiac 16
Prospect 44, St. Laurence 7
Providence Catholic 39, Kenwood 24
Quincy Notre Dame 28, Carbondale 22
Red Hill 12, Fairfield 8
Riverdale 39, Hall 14
Riverside-Brookfield 41, Hinsdale South 34
Rochester 44, Batavia 16
Rockridge 56, Monmouth-Roseville 8
Rolling Meadows 33, Schaumburg 22
Roxana 26, Murphysboro 22
Sandburg 35, Montini 28
St. Bede 28, Bureau Valley 14
St. Charles East 35, Highland Park 14
St. Charles North 56, South Elgin 21
St. Francis 48, Clemente 0
St. Ignatius College Prep 58, Chicago Hope Academy 6
St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14
St. Teresa 41, Reed-Custer 14
Stark County 25, Farmington 18
Steinmetz 8, Noble/ITW Speer 0
Sterling 54, Noble/Hansberry 0
Stockton 34, Black Hawk, Wis. 8
Streator Township 41, Ottawa Township 36
Sullivan 34, Arcola 7
Sycamore 38, Moline 22
Taylorville 30, Canton 16
Thornton 69, Noble/Noble Academy 0
Thornton Fractional South 42, Hammond Central, Ind. 13
Tri-Valley 35, LeRoy 0
Triad 27, Washington 21
Triopia 23, North Greene 7
Tuscola 32, Shelbyville 20
United Township 69, Noble/Muchin 6
Villa Grove 27, Cumberland 15
Von Steuben 37, Chicago Academy 0
Warrensburg-Latham 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20
Wauconda 56, Maine West 25
West Carroll 74, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
West Central 48, Blue Ridge 20
Westville 28, Salt Fork 14
Wheaton Academy 19, LaSalle-Peru 16
Wheaton North 31, Stevenson 13
Williamsville 45, Auburn 22
Wilmington 48, Morrison 0
Yorkville 37, Joliet West 6
The Source: Scores and results from The Associated Press