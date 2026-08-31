Teen dies after falling from abandoned quarry structure in Joliet, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old boy died after falling about 100 feet through an opening at an abandoned rock quarry structure in Joliet shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Four other teens were with him and told police they had entered the building to explore. They were interviewed and later released to their parents. The Will County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death; the teen’s identity has not been released.



A 16-year-old boy has died after falling about 100 feet from an abandoned rock quarry structure in Joliet, authorities said.

Teen dies after 100-foot fall

The backstory:

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near Louise Ray Parkway, east of Collins Street.

According to police, officers found the teen critically injured after he fell from an upper portion of the abandoned quarry building. Officers provided aid until the Joliet Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving efforts.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. His identity has not been released.

Police said four other teenagers were with the victim at the time of the incident. The group told investigators they had entered the abandoned quarry building to explore and made their way to an upper portion of the structure.

According to police, the victim fell through an opening and plunged about 100 feet.

What's next:

The four other teens were taken to the Joliet Police Department for interviews and later released to their parents.

The Will County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause and manner of death.