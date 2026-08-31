CTA bus crash on Chicago’s West Side sends multiple people to hospitals
CHICAGO - A vehicle crashed into a Chicago Transit Authority bus Monday morning on Chicago’s West Side, sending several people to area hospitals, authorities said.
Multiple people hurt after crash involving CTA bus
The backstory:
The crash happened at about 10:50 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Harrison Street, according to Chicago police.
Police said a 46-year-old woman was driving a Toyota westbound on Harrison Street when she failed to stay in her lane and struck a CTA bus traveling eastbound.
The Toyota driver and two other adults who were inside the vehicle were taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition, police said.
Four adults who were aboard the CTA bus were also transported to Stroger Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital. They were reported to be in good condition, police said.
What's next:
The 46-year-old woman was issued a citation following the crash, police said.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Fire Department.