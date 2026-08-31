Illinois man missing at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Brief Marcin Bachleda-Blaszczak of Illinois was reported missing Aug. 24 at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. His vehicle was found in the Sugarlands Visitor Center parking lot, where he was last known to be on Aug. 22. A team of 57 park rangers and volunteers is searching for him, and drones are being used as part of the effort.



An Illinois man remains missing at Great Smoky Mountains National Park as dozens of park rangers and volunteers search for him.

Illinois man missing in Great Smoky Mountains

The National Park Service said Marcin Bachleda-Blaszczak was reported missing on the evening of Aug. 24.

Bachleda-Blaszczak is from Illinois and is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Marcin Bachleda-Blaszczak | Provided

After he was reported missing, Bachleda-Blaszczak's vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Sugarlands Visitor Center in Tennessee.

Based on the investigation so far, the National Park Service said his last known location was the visitor center parking lot on Aug. 22, two days before he was reported missing.

A team of 57 park rangers and volunteers is searching areas in and around Great Smoky Mountains National Park with help from local agencies.

As the search area expands, visitors may encounter search crews wearing brightly colored shirts both on and off established trails.

The National Park Service said drones are normally prohibited in the park but are temporarily being used as part of the emergency response.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about Bachleda-Blaszczak's whereabouts or may have seen him in or around the park is asked to contact the National Park Service at GRSM_Dispatch@nps.gov.