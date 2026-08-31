Chicago weekend violence leaves 41 people shot, 3 dead

The Brief At least 41 people were shot in 22 shooting incidents across Chicago between Friday and Sunday. Three people were killed in the weekend shootings. Fifteen of the victims were wounded during a mass shooting Saturday night in Washington Park, including a man who was killed.



At least 41 people were shot, three fatally, across Chicago over the weekend, including 15 people hit in a mass shooting in Washington Park, according to police.

Violent Chicago weekend

By the numbers:

Chicago police reported 22 shooting incidents from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Those shootings left 38 people wounded and three killed.

More than one-third of the weekend's shooting victims were shot in a single incident late Saturday night in Washington Park.

Police said officers were trying to break up a large crowd around 11:30 p.m. when someone opened fire into the crowd.

Fifteen people were shot. One of the victims, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 35-year-old Rontonio Guterz of Chicago, was killed.

One person was reported in serious condition, while 10 others were in fair to good condition. The conditions of three other victims were not immediately known.

Featured article

No one was in custody as of Monday morning.

What they're saying:

Gov. JB Pritzker addressed the mass shooting on social media over the weekend, saying in part, "Gun violence has no place here and law enforcement will work around the clock to ensure accountability — and keep communities safe."

Mayor Brandon Johnson also addressed the shooting.

"Every time a tragedy like this happens, it is not only disruptive and incredibly traumatic, It's horrifying and frightening for so many of our families," Johnson said. "But that's why we are very much committed to ensuring that we are holding people accountable."

He added, "We're not going to allow this tragedy to set us back or to deter us."

Reward offered

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the Washington Park shooting.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, which was created following the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The foundation has also opened a 24-hour crisis line for victims and witnesses at 254-499-8027.

What's next:

Chicago-based nonprofit Acclivus is scheduled to hold an event from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to help victims and witnesses affected by the Washington Park shooting and another deadly shooting in the Douglass neighborhood over the weekend.

Counselors and mental health professionals are expected to be available, along with people who can help families with funeral services.