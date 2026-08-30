Indiana security guard displayed ‘erratic’ behavior before deadly police shooting, ISP says

The Brief Police in Gary, Indiana, shot and killed a security guard in an exchange of gunfire late Friday night, police said. The security guard was "exhibiting unusual and erratic behavior" before police responded, according to investigators. The security guard was later identified as Kenneth Williams, 67, of Gary.



The police shooting in Gary, Indiana, on Friday night came about after a security guard was behaving erratically, leading to a shootout near the metro station.

What we know:

A little before 11 p.m., Gary police and Lake County Sheriff’s officers responded to the station near Broadway and 4th Avenue for a report of the armed guard "exhibiting unusual and erratic behavior," according to the Indiana State Police.

The officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but at around 11:20 p.m., a "confrontation" took place between the security guard and the officers. The security guard and police exchanged gunfire, and the guard was shot and killed.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the security guard as Kenneth Williams, 67, a Gary resident. The cause and manner of death were pending as of Saturday evening.

Indiana State Police were called in to investigate the shooting. An initial investigation found that six Gary police officers and three Lake County Sheriff’s officers fired their guns.

All officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

ISP said it would not identify the officers.

The investigation remains ongoing.