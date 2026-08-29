NW Indiana police shoot, kill suspect in Gary, ISP says

The Brief Police in Northwest Indiana shot and killed a suspect late Friday night in Gary, ISP said. The exact circumstances of the shooting remained unclear as of Saturday morning.



Police in Northwest Indiana shot and killed a suspect on Friday night in Gary, according to Indiana State Police.

What we know:

ISP said it was requested to investigate the shooting that happened near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Broadway. No officers were hurt.

The incident involved officers from the Gary Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Office, according to ISP.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the shooting remained unclear as of early Saturday morning. ISP said additional information may be released on Saturday afternoon.

It was also unclear what the suspect was suspected of doing. Police have not identified the person who was shot and killed.

There was no ongoing threat to the public.