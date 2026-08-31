Indiana Gov. Braun, FEMA administrator assess storm recovery in Gary
GARY, Ind. - Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton and Gary Mayor Eddie Melton provided an update Monday on storm recovery efforts in Gary and northwest Indiana.
The update comes after severe weather caused widespread damage and prolonged power outages across northwest Indiana. In Gary, thousands of residents were still without electricity nearly two weeks after the storms, with some families relying on generators as crews replaced power poles, cleared vegetation and repaired damaged infrastructure.