Chicago-area softball coach accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl surrenders, Vernon Hills police say

The Brief Chicago-area softball coach Eduardo "Eddie" Acosta-Gonzalez, 54, surrendered to Vernon Hills police Monday and faces multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Acosta-Gonzalez is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl who trained with him at a Vernon Hills sports performance center. Acosta-Gonzalez is expected in court Tuesday as investigators continue seeking information about the case and possible additional victims.



A Chicago-area softball coach accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl has been arrested, authorities said.

Eduardo "Eddie" Acosta-Gonzalez, 54, surrendered at the Vernon Hills Police Department on Monday afternoon. He is charged with multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, police said.

The backstory:

Pictured is Eduardo Acosta-Gonzalez.

Acosta-Gonzalez is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl who was training with him at a Vernon Hills sports performance center, where he rented space as a softball hitting coach, according to a previous FOX Chicago report.

The girl told police that Acosta-Gonzalez improperly massaged her on two occasions and made inappropriate physical contact.

The investigation began after a referral from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 21, but investigators were initially unable to locate Acosta-Gonzalez and believed he may have left Illinois.

Police said witness statements also raised concerns that Acosta-Gonzalez may have acted inappropriately toward other underage athletes.

Acosta-Gonzalez offered private coaching throughout the Chicago area, most recently in Vernon Hills and Wauconda.

What's next:

Acosta-Gonzalez is being transferred to the custody of the Lake County Sheriff's Office and is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Investigators said they are continuing to gather information in the case.

Anyone wishing to report suspicious or criminal activity is asked to contact the Vernon Hills Police Department's investigations division at 847-918-5605 or pdtips@vhills.org.