Wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves 4 seriously hurt, police say

The Brief Four people were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash Thursday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Police said a black SUV was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it struck another SUV. A third vehicle was also involved, but its driver was not hurt.



A wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Thursday morning left four people hospitalized in serious condition, according to Chicago police.

Lake Shore Drive crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:48 a.m. in the 400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said a black SUV occupied by two men was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with a white SUV carrying two adults.

The impact caused the white SUV to strike a white sedan driven by a man.

The men in the black SUV were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition. The two occupants of the white SUV were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the white sedan declined medical treatment at the scene.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the black SUV was driving on the wrong side of the road and whether any citations or charges are pending.