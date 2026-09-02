Chicago police warn of string of overnight business burglaries across 7 neighborhoods

The Brief A string of related business burglaries happened early Tuesday across several Chicago neighborhoods. Investigators say the burglars broke windows or glass doors to get inside the stores and stole cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



A series of overnight burglaries at small retail stores across several Chicago neighborhoods is under investigation.

Chicago business burglary spree

Police said the related burglaries happened in McKinley Park, Bucktown, Avondale, North Center, Lakeview, Lakeview East and Wrigleyville during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the burglars broke a window or glass door to get into the businesses before stealing cash from inside.

The burglaries happened at the following locations:

2700 block of North Elston Avenue

Three businesses in the 3200 block of West Addison Street

1800 block of West Irving Park Road

1400 block of West Irving Park RoadMultiple businesses in the 3700 and 3800 blocks of North Southport Avenue

3200 block of North Clark Street

3100 block of North Halsted Street

2000 and 1800 blocks of West 35th Street

Suspects description

Police said the group included five people wearing dark clothing who were driving a small gray sedan.

What you can do:

Police are encouraging business owners to keep their properties well lit, secure doors and windows, repair broken glass or locks right away, and save any surveillance video that may help investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One (312-747- 8384), Area Three (312-744-8263) or Area Five (312-746-7394) detectives, or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using reference number 26-CWP-024.