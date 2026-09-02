Chicago weather: Dangerous heat continues before storms return

The Brief A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of Chicagoland from noon until 9 p.m. as heat index values climb well above 100 degrees. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s, making today as hot as or slightly hotter than Tuesday. Thunderstorm chances return Thursday, with some storms potentially becoming strong to severe.



Tuesday was indeed one of the hottest days of the year. In fact, only one day this year has been hotter. That was July 14 when it was 96°. Yesterday we hit 95 at O’Hare.

Chicago heat advisory expands

Today will be every bit as warm if not a degree or two hotter and the heat index will once again be well over 100°. The weather service has indeed now expanded the heat advisory to include all of Chicagoland and not just the southern suburbs. This will be in effect from noon until 9 PM. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

Tonight will be another steam bath with lows in the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. There’s a small chance for storms to invade our northern counties overnight.

What's next:

Thursday will be hot — just not "as" hot. Highs will hit 90° and there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms — some of which could be strong to severe.

Scattered showers and storms will also be in the forecast Friday and perhaps Saturday as well, with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s.

The rest of the Labor Day weekend looks warm with highs in the mid 80s and many dry hours.