Dolton woman charged with DUI in deadly Logan Square crash

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The Brief A Dolton woman was charged Wednesday with reckless homicide. Weems was driving last year when she struck several vehicles, leading to fatal injuries to her 31-year-old passenger. She is also charged with a felony count of involuntary aggravated DUI/accident/death.



A suburban Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a deadly crash last December in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Shana Weems, 32, of Dolton, was charged Wednesday with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Deadly Logan Square crash

What we know:

The crash happened on Dec. 8, 2025 in the 3800 block of West Diversey Avenue.

Weems was allegedly driving a Buick Regal with a 31-year-old passenger when she lost control and struck a parked car. The sedan then veered across the road and hit the rear of an eastbound semi.

Her passenger was ejected on impact and died from her injuries. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified her as Shanna Monique Quilter.

Weems was arrested on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Chicago police.

What's next:

She has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.