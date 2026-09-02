Dolton woman charged with DUI in deadly Logan Square crash
CHICAGO - A suburban Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a deadly crash last December in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Shana Weems, 32, of Dolton, was charged Wednesday with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Deadly Logan Square crash
What we know:
The crash happened on Dec. 8, 2025 in the 3800 block of West Diversey Avenue.
Weems was allegedly driving a Buick Regal with a 31-year-old passenger when she lost control and struck a parked car. The sedan then veered across the road and hit the rear of an eastbound semi.
Her passenger was ejected on impact and died from her injuries. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified her as Shanna Monique Quilter.
Weems was arrested on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Chicago police.
What's next:
She has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from a charge release put out by the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County medical examiner's office. It was written from Eden Prairie, Minnesota by Maureen Breslin.