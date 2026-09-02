2 more beluga whales, including recent rescue, die at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium, officials say

The Brief Two beluga whales died: Rain, a 20-year-old rescued beluga, and Beethoven, a 34-year-old resident beluga, died Wednesday despite immediate lifesaving efforts, Shedd Aquarium said. Causes remain unknown: Necropsies, blood tests and additional examinations are underway. The deaths come about a week after another rescued beluga, Peekachu, also died unexpectedly. Shedd vows continued care: The aquarium said it remains committed to the rescued whales and will continue around-the-clock monitoring and care for its entire beluga population.



Two beluga whales at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium have died, including one that was rescued from a closed marine park in Canada just weeks ago, officials said.

Two beluga whales die at Shedd Aquarium

The backstory:

Shedd Aquarium officials said the two beluga whales died Wednesday evening despite immediate lifesaving efforts.

Rain, a 20-year-old female rescued beluga who arrived at Shedd in mid-August as part of the recent rescue effort from a closed marine park in Canada, and Beethoven, a 34-year-old male who was part of the aquarium's resident beluga pod, have died, officials confirmed.

"These losses are hard, made more difficult by the fact that it will take time to get concrete answers about what led to their passings. Necropsies, blood tests, and additional exams are underway to help better understand what happened. Some answers may come quickly, while others may take more time to come into focus. Given how closely the public has followed the rescue effort, Shedd felt it was important to share this news now rather than wait for every answer," the aquarium said in a statement.

The aquarium said the rescue from Marineland was necessary because the remaining 30 belugas had nowhere else to go, and Shedd and its partners were asked to take them in.

"Helping these animals in need is part of Shedd’s responsibility, and our commitment to these whales and their second chance remains unchanged. We appreciate the outpouring of support from so many others who are equally committed to animal welfare," the aquarium said in part.

The causes of Rain's and Beethoven's deaths have not yet been determined.

The deaths come about a week after Peekachu, another rescued beluga, died suddenly at the aquarium. Her cause of death has also not been released.

What's next:

The Shedd said it will continue to closely monitor, evaluate and care for its entire beluga population around the clock in the coming days and weeks.