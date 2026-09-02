Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana closing after nearly 30 years amid funding challenges

The Brief Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana has made the "extremely difficult" decision to close its doors. The center has welcomed up to 20,000 students each year for immersive, hands-on space and STEM education experiences. The organization needs $1.2 million to relocate its simulators — money it does not have despite fundraising efforts.



A beloved space education center that has inspired young people across Northwest Indiana and the surrounding region for nearly three decades is preparing to close its doors.

Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana, located in Hammond, announced Tuesday it is shutting down due to a lack of funding.

The decision did not come easily — and followed what the organization described as an "exhaustive effort by the Board, staff, community leaders, industry partners, and supporters to identify a viable path forward."

Challenger Learning Center announces closure

The backstory:

Over the course of nearly 30 years, thousands of students have stepped into the boots of astronauts at Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana — a destination for student programming and school field trips since opening in 1999.

"It is a very real experience for kids, and it's so, so memorable," said Cynthia Prieto, board chairwoman of Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana.

It's one of 32 facilities across the country that operate under the parent organization, Challenger Center, headquartered in Washington, D.C. The nonprofit was created by the families of the astronauts who were killed in the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

"As a tribute and a living memorial for the astronauts that lost their lives in the Challenger tragedy," Prieto explained.

Since opening the Northwest Indiana location in 1999, the immersive, educational space center has welcomed up to 20,000 students each year — giving young people a chance to experience the excitement of space exploration and science firsthand.

"They are treated as astronauts as soon as they get off the bus, and they go in and they get their briefing and they get their assignments, and then they either are in Mission Control or they go into the spacecraft. The inside of the spacecraft is fabricated to look like the inside of the International Space Station," Prieto said. "I'm 41 now, and it was still one of the most memorable field trips I've ever had."

Located on the campus of Purdue University Northwest, the learning center's lease is up at the end of the year.

At the same time, the board has been working to expand access to the public, which would require a new facility. That would mean moving its two simulators to a new location — a costly process that, despite fundraising efforts, is out of reach.

"We went through lots of efforts in reaching out to community partners, industry partners, legislators, we did crowdfunding. We really left no stone unturned," Prieto said. "The price tag to move is $1.2 million. And what I just keep saying is, the door is closed, but it's not locked. So, if there is anybody who is just like, 'no, this cannot happen,' we would absolutely have those conversations."

The closure of the beloved space education center hits close to home for thousands of parents, teachers and students across the region who have cherished memories of their time there — marking the end of an era.

"To every student who walked through our doors and discovered something new about themselves, every teacher who trusted us with their students, every school district that made Challenger part of the educational experience, and every partner who invested in our mission: thank you," Prieto said.

What's next:

All student programming and field trips have ended.

Unless someone comes forward with the money needed to change course, the center will officially close by December 31.

The team at Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana will spend the next several months taking inventory of everything inside. The simulators belong to the nonprofit's headquarters in Washington, D.C., but Prieto tells FOX Chicago they hope to donate some of the other items to local organizations — giving them a second life.