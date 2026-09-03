Tyler Perry pays nearly $18K lien for 81-year-old Brenda Daurham as community rallies around her

The Brief Brenda Daurham, 81, is getting closer to returning home after Tyler Perry paid the nearly $18,000 lien tied to water damage at her Markham house. Her insurance dispute with Allstate remains unresolved, while local community groups are also offering furniture, supplies and other help. Daurham says she is grateful for the support but continues to seek answers and justice over her denied insurance claim.



What began as an 81-year-old homeowner’s fight over a denied insurance claim has turned into an outpouring of help, with filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry stepping in to pay the nearly $18,000 lien on Brenda Daurham’s home.

"I couldn’t believe it," Daurham said. "I have been following Tyler Perry since he was at the Regal Theater."

The backstory:

Daurham’s story was first reported by FOX 32 Chicago after she said a pipe broke beneath her kitchen sink in February, sending water through portions of her Markham home.

Daurham’s family said mitigation work began, but Allstate later denied the insurance claim. The restoration company that performed the work subsequently placed a lien of nearly $18,000 on the property.

For months, Daurham was unable to return home.

Then her story reached Tyler Perry.

Perry paid the lien, removing one of the biggest obstacles hanging over Daurham and her home.

"I am not surprised," Daurham said of Perry’s generosity. "He’s helped so many people, all the older stars."

Lien paid, but insurance fight continues

Back and forth:

While Daurham and her family say they are grateful for Perry’s help, they do not consider the matter with Allstate resolved.

Daurham says she continues to pay the company for insurance coverage every month.

"Tyler Perry paid the lien and we appreciate it, but we do not feel like Allstate should get away free," Daurham said.

Daurham’s family says Allstate contacted them twice this week following FOX 32’s reporting. They say they still want answers about the handling and denial of the original claim.

Daurham hasn't spoken with Perry, but can confirm the lien has been paid off in full.

FOX 32 has reached out to Allstate and made contact with the company. We are awaiting a response regarding Daurham’s case.

Chicago community steps in

Local perspective:

Perry’s generosity has also been followed by an outpouring of support closer to home.

Suheir Barakat, owner of S2 Grill, is helping provide furniture and lighting as Daurham prepares to return home.

"We are so sorry that this happened, but now she gets to come home to furniture and lighting, and that should tell her that God is here," Barakat said.

Black Men United is also pledging to help make sure Daurham has what she needs.

"We are going to bring supplies for her kitchen," said Bishop John Harrell, president and co-founder of Black Men United. "If she needs floors, we will give her floors. If she needs roofing shingles, we will give her roofing shingles."

Harrell said the group wants Daurham to know she is not facing the ordeal alone.

"We are going to give this elder, this queen, whatever she needs to let this queen know we are with her," he said.

A reason to laugh again

After months of uncertainty surrounding her home, Daurham is now looking toward a homecoming — and finding reasons to laugh again.

When asked how Madea, Perry’s famously outspoken character, might handle everything Daurham has endured, the 81-year-old didn't hesitate to offer her own impression.

"Call the po-po!" Daurham joked. "She is in control of everybody, the whole family."

For Daurham, a story that began with water damage, displacement and an $18,000 lien is now becoming something very different: a story about strangers stepping in, a community showing up and an 81-year-old woman getting closer to finally going home.