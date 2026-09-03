Illinois chiropractor accused of secretly recording 180+ patients pleads guilty

The Brief Former Batavia chiropractor David Hanson pleaded guilty to two felony counts involving the secret recording of a nude child under 13. Hanson was previously accused of secretly recording more than 180 patients, including children, during treatments at his chiropractic office. He will be sentenced later and must register as a sex offender for life under the plea agreement.



A former chiropractor accused of secretly recording patients in various states of undress pleaded guilty Thursday to two felony charges involving a child under the age of 13.

David Hanson, 44, owned and operated Hanson Family Chiropractic in Batavia.

Batavia chiropractor pleads guilty

What we know:

During a hearing at the Kane County Judicial Center, Hanson pleaded guilty to two Class X felony counts of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Both charges involved a victim under the age of 13 who was fully nude when secretly recorded.

Last November, he was arrested and charged for secretly videotaping more than 180 patients, including children, during treatments such as red-light therapy.

In February, Hanson was indicted by a Kane County Grand Jury on 76 felony counts, including creating and disseminating Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and Unauthorized Video Recording.

Dozens of survivors have filed civil litigation against Hanson and Hanson Family Chiropractic. Some of them attended Thursday's hearing.

What's next:

Hanson is due back in court on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.

Under the plea agreement, he is required to register as a sex offender for life.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.