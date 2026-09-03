Chicago man charged a year after fatal South Side shooting

The Brief A 37-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal South Side shooting that happened last year. Police said the victim, a 34-year-old man, was shot multiple times near an alley in the 6600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. The suspect was arrested earlier this week and was due in court Wednesday.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder more than a year after a fatal shooting on the city's South Side.

Deadly Woodlawn shooting

What we know:

Dominque Lewis, 37, was arrested Monday in the 1600 block of West Harrison Street. Police said he was identified as the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man last year.

Dominque Lewis | CPD

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:21 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2025, in the 6600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

The victim was standing near an alley when Lewis allegedly approached, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Lewis has now been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what, if anything, led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Lewis was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.