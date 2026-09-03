Chicago man charged a year after fatal South Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder more than a year after a fatal shooting on the city's South Side.
Deadly Woodlawn shooting
What we know:
Dominque Lewis, 37, was arrested Monday in the 1600 block of West Harrison Street. Police said he was identified as the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man last year.
Dominque Lewis | CPD
According to police, the shooting happened around 5:21 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2025, in the 6600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.
The victim was standing near an alley when Lewis allegedly approached, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Lewis has now been charged with one count of first-degree murder.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what, if anything, led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Lewis was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.