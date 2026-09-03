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Chicago man charged a year after fatal South Side shooting

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 3, 2026 11:35 AM CDT
Published September 3, 2026 11:35 AM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • A 37-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal South Side shooting that happened last year.
    • Police said the victim, a 34-year-old man, was shot multiple times near an alley in the 6600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.
    • The suspect was arrested earlier this week and was due in court Wednesday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with murder more than a year after a fatal shooting on the city's South Side.

Deadly Woodlawn shooting

What we know:

Dominque Lewis, 37, was arrested Monday in the 1600 block of West Harrison Street. Police said he was identified as the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man last year.

Dominque Lewis | CPD

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:21 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2025, in the 6600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

The victim was standing near an alley when Lewis allegedly approached, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Lewis has now been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what, if anything, led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Lewis was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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