Chicago weather: Heat warning, severe storms possible today
CHICAGO - Today we have an Extreme Heat Warning in southern Cook County until 7 p.m., and a heat advisory for the rest of Chicagoland through this evening. Highs today will be in the mid 90s with heat index values above 100.
There is a chance for storms this afternoon/evening as well as tonight and early tomorrow. There is a threat for severe storms, with the biggest threat being damaging wind and hail.
What's next:
Tomorrow will start with a chance for storms, but then the skies will clear. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 90s. The heat index on Friday will be about 100 degrees.
There is a chance for rain Friday night into early Saturday. It will be partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 80s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s! Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody and the National Weather Service.