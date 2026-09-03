Chicago weather: Heat warning, severe storms possible today

The Brief Chicago is under heat alerts Thursday, with highs in the mid-90s and heat indexes above 100. Storms are possible this afternoon through early Friday, with damaging winds and hail the main severe weather threats. Cooler weather arrives this weekend, with highs dropping into the upper 70s Sunday before warming back into the 80s next week.



Today we have an Extreme Heat Warning in southern Cook County until 7 p.m., and a heat advisory for the rest of Chicagoland through this evening. Highs today will be in the mid 90s with heat index values above 100.

There is a chance for storms this afternoon/evening as well as tonight and early tomorrow. There is a threat for severe storms, with the biggest threat being damaging wind and hail.

What's next:

Tomorrow will start with a chance for storms, but then the skies will clear. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 90s. The heat index on Friday will be about 100 degrees.

There is a chance for rain Friday night into early Saturday. It will be partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s! Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.