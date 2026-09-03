Fox River Grove man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed teen siblings

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The Brief Jason Land, 19, of Fox River Grove, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. Prosecutors said a July 2025 crash caused by Land killed two teenage siblings. Land is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 9.



A Fox River Grove man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol after causing a crash last summer that killed two teenage siblings, according to the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said 19-year-old Jason Land was driving an Audi at about 100 mph in McHenry around midnight on July 28, 2025.

At the same time, an 18-year-old woman and her 14-year-old brother were driving through an intersection with the right of way when Land's Audi struck their vehicle.

The woman became trapped inside the vehicle, while her brother was ejected. Emergency crews responded, but both teens died from injuries they suffered in the crash.

Land was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for treatment. A blood test performed within an hour of the crash showed his blood alcohol concentration was .28, prosecutors said.

State's Attorney comments

What they're saying:

"This case is a devastating reminder of the irreversible consequences that can result from the decision to drink and drive," McHenry County State’s Attorney Randi Freese said in a statement.

"Two young lives were taken in an instant because of a completely preventable act. No sentence can restore these children to their family or erase the unimaginable loss their loved ones continue to endure. Our office will stand with the victims’ family and will seek a sentence that reflects the extraordinary gravity of this tragedy."

Upcoming sentencing

What's next:

Land is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.