Chicago weather: Dangerous heat continues with triple-digit heat index values

The Brief Dangerous heat continues Thursday with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values topping 100 degrees. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for Cook County and Chicago, while most of the rest of the area is under a Heat Advisory. Temperatures ease slightly this weekend, with dry and more comfortable weather expected for Sunday and Labor Day.



Our heat wave continues unabated today.

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year — tied with July 14 with a high of 96°. Yesterday‘s low was 78°, which is not only a record for September 2, it also ties the record for the warmest low in the entire month of September!

Today I think we’ll be every bit as hot as the past two days. That means mid 90s with triple-digit heat indexes. Most of Chicagoland is under a heat advisory. For Cook County and the city of Chicago it is an extreme heat warning. Only Lake County, Illinois, is exempt from a heat headline today. That’s a decision I question.

What's next:

Friday will likely be the fourth consecutive day of 90° heat and I would not be surprised to see heat advisories continued for at least part of our viewing area.

On Saturday it will only be a few degrees less hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Possible severe weather

Regarding thunderstorm potential over the next three days, it is iffy. While storms cannot be ruled out, including some which could be strong, there are growing signs that much of our area could be missed. At this point, I think it is prudent to keep storms in the forecast.

Labor Day cooldown

After Saturday morning, though, the risk of rain goes away with pleasant conditions expected Sunday and Labor Day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.