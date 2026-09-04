Teen critically injured after 9-year-old shoots him in Chicago home, police say
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy is critically wounded after being shot by a 9-year-old inside a South Side home Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Shooting leaves 13-year-old boy in critical condition
What we know:
The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Wells Street.
According to police, the 9-year-old was inside the home with a firearm when one shot was fired, striking the 13-year-old in the shoulder.
The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Officers recovered a handgun at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how the 9-year-old obtained the firearm or what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.