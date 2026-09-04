Teen critically injured after 9-year-old shoots him in Chicago home, police say

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was critically wounded after a 9-year-old boy fired a gun inside a South Side home Friday afternoon, Chicago police said. The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Wells Street, and the teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police recovered a handgun at the scene and are investigating how the 9-year-old obtained the firearm and what led to the shooting.



A 13-year-old boy is critically wounded after being shot by a 9-year-old inside a South Side home Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Shooting leaves 13-year-old boy in critical condition

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Wells Street.

According to police, the 9-year-old was inside the home with a firearm when one shot was fired, striking the 13-year-old in the shoulder.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers recovered a handgun at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how the 9-year-old obtained the firearm or what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.