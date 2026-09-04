Chicago weather: After four days in the 90s, what’s ahead for Labor Day weekend?

The Brief Chicago is expected to reach the mid-90s Friday, with heat indexes above 100 degrees. Most of Chicagoland will likely stay dry, though far-northern communities could see a stray storm. Cooler weather arrives Saturday before temperatures warm again next week.



Despite a gush of cooler air from morning showers and thunderstorms, which decayed as they moved through our extreme-northern communities, Chicago still managed to hit 91° Thursday. That makes it three consecutive days in the 90s and today will easily be day four.

In fact, today should be a few degrees warmer than yesterday unless another similar outflow from thunderstorms currently hammering eastern Wisconsin rushes through our viewing area. There is a chance that the southwestern edge of the thunderstorms currently in Wisconsin clips our far-northern communities.

Just like yesterday, however, most, if not all of Chicagoland will miss out on any rainfall today. Highs should get into the mid 90s and a heat advisory is in effect to account for heat indexes above 100 degrees.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with only a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm into early tomorrow morning. Humidity levels will remain elevated with lows in the 70s.

What's next:

Saturday will become mostly sunny and not as hot with highs in the mid 80s, but cooler by the lake. The rest of the Labor Day weekend will be warmer than normal with highs in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures start climbing again toward the middle of next week and could be flirting with 90 Wednesday when there will be a chance of thunderstorms as well.

Yesterday’s low temperature was 77 degrees, which breaks the record for highest daily minimum in Chicago for September 3rd.