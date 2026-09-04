Dante Hughes: Man fatally shot in Chicago Thursday identified
CHICAGO - A man who died after being shot early Thursday morning has been identified, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and Chicago police.
Fatal Chicago shooting
What we know:
Authorities said Dante Hughes was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital at about 6:42 a.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital minutes later.
What we don't know:
Police did not provide a shooting location or information about what led to the shooting.
No arrests were announced.
What's next:
Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Chicago Police Department.