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Dante Hughes: Man fatally shot in Chicago Thursday identified

By Nic Flosi
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 4, 2026 6:14 AM CDT
Published September 4, 2026 6:14 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • Dante Hughes, 18, was fatally shot early Thursday morning.
    • He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital.
    • Area detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A man who died after being shot early Thursday morning has been identified, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and Chicago police.

Fatal Chicago shooting

What we know:

Authorities said Dante Hughes was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital at about 6:42 a.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital minutes later.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a shooting location or information about what led to the shooting.

No arrests were announced.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Chicago Police Department.

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