Dante Hughes: Man fatally shot in Chicago Thursday identified

The Brief Dante Hughes, 18, was fatally shot early Thursday morning. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital. Area detectives are investigating.



A man who died after being shot early Thursday morning has been identified, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and Chicago police.

Fatal Chicago shooting

What we know:

Authorities said Dante Hughes was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital at about 6:42 a.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital minutes later.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a shooting location or information about what led to the shooting.

No arrests were announced.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.