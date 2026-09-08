IHSA to investigate 'unacceptable words and actions' during cross country meet

The Brief The IHSA has opened an investigation following a Tuesday report from a Chicago-area high school. According to the IHSA, Homewood-Flossmoor High School reported unacceptable words and actions directed toward its student-athletes by another IHSA-sanctioned team. That marks the second time in two Homewood-Flossmoor has reported verbal harassment towards students at a sporting event.



The IHSA has opened an investigation following a Tuesday report from a Chicago-area high school.

According to the IHSA, Homewood-Flossmoor High School reported unacceptable words and actions directed toward its student-athletes from an event over the weekend by another IHSA-sanctioned team.

What they're saying:

The IHSA reported on Tuesday that Homewood-Flossmoor reported "unacceptable words and actions by athletes and coaches" were directed towards their own athletes at a cross country meet on September 5.

"The IHSA received a report on September 8 from Homewood-Flossmoor High School, detailing that their student-athletes had been subjected to unacceptable words and actions by athletes and coaches from another IHSA member high school at a cross country meet on September 5," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a written statement.

Because of this report, the IHSA will automatically open an investigation.

"High school sports are an extension of the classroom and every high school student-athlete in Illinois should be provided the opportunity to compete in a safe space, demeaning words and actions cannot and will not be tolerated," Anderson said. "Under the auspices of the IHSA's hate speech and harassment policy, this report triggers an investigation by the IHSA. The investigation process is now underway, and we will work tirelessly to achieve a resolution that reflects the serious nature of this situation."

Homewood-Flossmoor wrote on its Facebook page about the incident to be transparent.

"On Saturday, September 6th, our Girl’s Cross Country Team returned to campus following area invitationals," Homewood-Flossmoor wrote in a Facebook post. "Our coaches reported another unfortunate incident, this time with the Lincoln-Way East Girl’s Cross Country Team."

"Our athletes gave written statements that described what occurred while they were in the HF box before the start of the Varsity race on Saturday. Three HF athletes shared a description (student statements attached) of one of the LWE coaches making comments about running ‘past those monkeys’ to the LWE team in the starting box directly adjacent. The athletes then reported that some of the team began cheering and making ‘noises that were racist’ and ‘monkey gestures.' Upon their return and receiving the written statements, we notified LWE leadership."

The backstory:

This would mark the second time in two days that Homewood-Flossmoor has reported verbal harassment towards students at a sporting event.

On Sept. 4, Homewood-Flossmoor reported Lincoln-Way East students engaged in harassment towards athletes during a high school football game.

"It is with great disappointment and sadness that we communicate today," the school said in a written statement. "On Friday, September 4th at the end of the 3rd quarter during the Varsity Football Game against Lincoln Way-East HS, 5 Lincoln-Way East student fans made a very bad choice to engage in disrespectful and racist harassment towards HF students seated in the bleachers. We want to commend our staff who acted swiftly and safely removed those individuals from our property and helped our students remain in the bleachers and safe."