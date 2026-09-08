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Amazon truck spills packages after NW Indiana I-80/94 crash

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Traffic
Published September 8, 2026 7:32 AM CDT
Published September 8, 2026 7:32 AM CDT
Amazon truck spills packages after I-80/94 crash
Amazon truck spills packages after I-80/94 crash

Amazon truck spills packages after I-80/94 crash

Two semi-trucks collided on eastbound I-80/94 near Burr Street, blocking three lanes and spilling packages from an Amazon truck onto the roadway.

The Brief

    • Two semi-trucks collided Tuesday morning on eastbound 80/94 near Burr Street.
    • The crash blocked the three right lanes and left packages scattered across the roadway.
    • Drivers coming from northwest Indiana should expect delays.

CHICAGO - Two semi-trucks collided Tuesday morning on eastbound 80/94 near Burr Street, blocking three lanes and causing major delays.

Amazon truck crash

What we know:

Video from SkyFOX showed an Amazon truck involved in the crash. Packages spilled across the roadway, creating a major cleanup effort.

The three right lanes were blocked after the collision.

Traffic impact

Backups were reported in both directions on 80/94, though the heaviest delays were on the eastbound side.

Drivers coming from northwest Indiana should expect delays and allow extra travel time.

The Source: The information in this story came from SkyFOX video and traffic reports.

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