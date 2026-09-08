Amazon truck spills packages after NW Indiana I-80/94 crash

The Brief Two semi-trucks collided Tuesday morning on eastbound 80/94 near Burr Street. The crash blocked the three right lanes and left packages scattered across the roadway. Drivers coming from northwest Indiana should expect delays.



Two semi-trucks collided Tuesday morning on eastbound 80/94 near Burr Street, blocking three lanes and causing major delays.

Amazon truck crash

What we know:

Video from SkyFOX showed an Amazon truck involved in the crash. Packages spilled across the roadway, creating a major cleanup effort.

The three right lanes were blocked after the collision.

Traffic impact

Backups were reported in both directions on 80/94, though the heaviest delays were on the eastbound side.

Drivers coming from northwest Indiana should expect delays and allow extra travel time.