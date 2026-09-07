Suburban men charged after Chicago Heights traffic stop

The Brief Two loaded guns were found during a traffic stop in Chicago Heights on Aug. 28. Joel Saldana, 24, and Jesus Ramirez, 21, each face aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon charges. Saldana was released, while Ramirez was ordered held in Cook County Jail.



Two men are facing felony charges after Cook County sheriff’s investigators found two loaded guns during a traffic stop last month in the south suburbs.

What we know:

Deputies stopped a Dodge Charger around 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 28 near West 26th and Aberdeen streets in Chicago Heights because the vehicle had no front registration, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators also suspected marijuana was inside the vehicle. They asked the driver, 24-year-old Joel Saldana, of Park Forest, and his passenger, 21-year-old Jesus Ramirez, of Lynwood, to step out for a drug investigation.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up two loaded guns. One had a laser and flashlight attached to it, authorities said.

Joel Saldana and Jesus Ramirez | CCSO

Both men were taken into custody. After being read their Miranda warnings, each man claimed ownership of one of the guns, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neither man had a FOID card or a concealed carry license, authorities said. Ramirez was also on probation for a previous felony gun possession conviction.

Arrest history

Chicago Police Department records show Ramirez was arrested Dec. 19, 2025, in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue in South Shore. He was cited for a gun-related charge and released the following morning.

What's next:

Both men were charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. Saldana also faces a charge of unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver.

The men appeared for an initial court hearing at the Markham Courthouse on Aug. 29. Saldana was ordered released from custody. Ramirez was ordered held in Cook County Jail and is due back in court later this month.