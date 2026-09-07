Infant killed in I-57 rollover crash identified as Chicago boy

The Brief A 6-month-old Chicago boy was killed in a rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 57 in Harvey. Seven other people in the vehicle were taken to hospitals with injuries. Northbound I-57 and the entrance ramp from 147th Street were closed for several hours.



A 6-month-old Chicago boy was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday evening on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:48 p.m. on northbound I-57, north of 147th Street in Harvey.

ISP said one occupant, an infant, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child as Dakari Lomax of Chicago.

Seven other occupants were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Traffic closures

Northbound I-57 and the entrance ramp from 147th Street were closed during the investigation and vehicle recovery.

The roadway and ramp reopened around 10:47 p.m., ISP said.

What we don't know:

State police did not say what caused the rollover crash. The conditions of the seven people injured were not immediately available.