Infant killed in I-57 rollover crash identified as Chicago boy
HARVEY, Ill. - A 6-month-old Chicago boy was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday evening on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
The crash happened around 5:48 p.m. on northbound I-57, north of 147th Street in Harvey.
ISP said one occupant, an infant, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child as Dakari Lomax of Chicago.
Seven other occupants were taken to a hospital with injuries.
Traffic closures
Northbound I-57 and the entrance ramp from 147th Street were closed during the investigation and vehicle recovery.
The roadway and ramp reopened around 10:47 p.m., ISP said.
What we don't know:
State police did not say what caused the rollover crash. The conditions of the seven people injured were not immediately available.
The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.