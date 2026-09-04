Frankfort mom accused of killing toddler called him ‘anti-Christ,’ followed Lindsay Clancy trial: prosecutors

The Brief A 38-year-old Frankfort mother, Corie Walsh, is facing three first-degree murder charges after prosecutors say her 2-year-old son was found with a ligature around his neck in the basement. Prosecutors allege Walsh later told investigators she killed him because she believed he was the "devil" and the "anti-Christ," and they say she also tried to harm herself. Three other children were unharmed, while Walsh remains hospitalized and prosecutors seek to deny her pretrial release.



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New details revealed in court documents shed light on what happened inside a Frankfort home where a 2-year-old boy was found dead, as the child's mother faces three first-degree murder charges.

Frankfort mom charged after son's death

What we know:

Frankfort police officers were called to the 22700 block of Brook Stone Court at about 4:04 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an injured 2-year-old child.

When officers arrived, a neighbor was performing CPR on 2-year-old Barrett Walsh, according to a court proffer filed in the case.

The neighbor told investigators she found the boy hanging in the basement from a device attached to a rafter. Prosecutors said the child had a ligature around his neck and his feet were off the ground.

The neighbor removed the ligature, lowered the boy to the ground and attempted CPR while calling 911. She told police he was cold and had no pulse.

Additional efforts to revive the boy were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead Tuesday.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday. Preliminary findings indicate the boy died from asphyxia caused by ligature compression of the neck, according to prosecutors.

Police identified his mother as 38-year-old Corie A. Walsh. She was also taken to a hospital after police said she was attempting to harm herself. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

According to the court proffer, Walsh was found lying fully dressed in a bathtub in the master bedroom, surrounded by bloody water. A neighbor was holding a towel against Walsh's left inner thigh and told investigators she had taken a knife from Walsh's hand and thrown it into a sink.

Police recovered the knife and placed it into evidence, according to prosecutors. Walsh had cuts on her wrists and thighs.

Three other children were inside the home or returned home around the time the boy was discovered, according to the court filing. An infant was present and unharmed, while two school-aged children returned home around the time of the discovery and were also not physically injured.

Walsh's husband, who lives at the home, was out of state at the time of the incident and flew home Tuesday evening, prosecutors said.

The charges

Dig deeper:

Following an investigation by the Frankfort Police Department and the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, Walsh was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

The three charges are based on different legal theories of first-degree murder, according to the court proffer. Prosecutors allege Walsh intended to kill her son by strangling him, knew her actions would cause death and knew there was a strong probability her actions would cause death.

Prosecutors said Walsh allegedly told officers at the scene that she killed him because he was the "devil" and the "anti-Christ."

While hospitalized, Walsh allegedly made additional statements to investigators describing how she killed him. Prosecutors said those statements were consistent with the evidence in the case.

A neighbor also told investigators Walsh referred to him as "Bear" while she was in the bathtub, according to the court filing. Bear was a known nickname for the boy.

Walsh remains in custody and is receiving medical treatment, police said. Once she is released from treatment, she will be transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility to await a detention hearing.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to deny Walsh pretrial release.

What we don't know:

Investigators are also examining Walsh's cellphone, which was recovered from the bathroom near where she was found. A forensic analysis of the phone is ongoing, according to prosecutors.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, their loved ones, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," police said. "We ask our community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy as they navigate this profoundly difficult time."

Prosecutors also said witnesses told investigators Walsh had recently become very interested in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children.

At the time of the boy's death, the jury in Clancy's trial was deliberating, according to the court filing. Walsh had reportedly discussed the case with friends in a group text message as recently as about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, roughly three and a half hours before he was discovered.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Walsh was still being treated at Silver Cross Hospital as of Thursday when prosecutors sought an arrest warrant and asked the court to deny her pretrial release.

Once she is released from the hospital, she is expected to be taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for a detention hearing.

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