Chicago woman charged with murder in Englewood shooting

The Brief Carlita Jenkins, 40, is charged with first-degree murder. Police say she fatally shot 37-year-old Candice Latara Michelle Johnson on Sept. 4. Jenkins is scheduled for a detention hearing Tuesday.



A Chicago woman has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of another woman last week on the South Side.

Deadly Chicago shooting

What we know:

Carlita Jenkins, 40, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of West 68th Street in Englewood.

Carlita Jenkins | CPD

Police said Jenkins was identified as the person who fatally shot 37-year-old Candice Latara Michelle Johnson about three hours earlier in the 6700 block of South Peoria Street.

Johnson was walking outside when she was shot once in the chest and back, according to police. She was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where she died.

Jenkins faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

What's next:

Jenkins is due in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Jenkins was arrested June 4, 2018, in the 900 block of West 85th Street in Auburn Gresham. She was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid registration, driving without a license and operating an uninsured vehicle. She was released later that day on a $2,000 bond.