Evanston man charged after allegedly selling crack cocaine, police say

The Brief Andre L. Riley, 63, faces multiple felony charges following an Evanston police narcotics investigation. Investigators said Riley was allegedly selling crack cocaine near the 900 block of Maple Avenue. Police seized two guns, ammunition, drugs, cash and a vehicle.



An Evanston man faces multiple felony charges after police investigated alleged drug sales in the north suburb.

Evanston drug and gun charges

What we know:

Evanston police said investigators received information in August that 63-year-old Andre L. Riley was allegedly selling crack cocaine in the 900 block of Maple Avenue.

Previous mugshot of Andre L. Riley from 2014, via the Chicago Police Department.

Investigators gathered additional evidence, including photographs and video showing what police described as suspected narcotics-related activity.

Based on the evidence, police obtained search warrants for Riley’s home in the 900 block of Hinman Avenue and his vehicle. He was later taken into custody.

Police said they recovered and seized two guns, ammunition, drugs, cash and a vehicle.

Police also said Riley is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was charged with:

Five Class 1 felony counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance

Two Class 2 felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

One Class 1 felony count of unlawful possession of 15 or more grams of cocaine

What's next:

Riley was due in court Friday. It is unclear what came of the appearance.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Riley was arrested on July 26, 2014, in the 2300 block of West Howard Street in Rogers Park. He faced charges of battery causing bodily harm and criminal damage to property of less than $300. Riley was released the same day on a $1,500 individual bond.